WARRENTON — TLC Federal Credit Union, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, will break ground in early spring on its new branch next to Walmart at the North Coast Retail Center in Warrenton.
The 3,250-square-foot location, scheduled to open later this year, will include a two-lane remote view drive-up, ATM, branch support offices and an open “teller pod” layout versus the more traditional bank counters.
Fibre Federal acquired TLC Federal Credit Union in 2015 and operates branches under the brand in Astoria, Seaside, Tillamook, Lincoln City and Newport.
Fibre Federal also has nine branches and an operations center in Cowlitz County, Washington, and Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.