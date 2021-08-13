Visitors to RiverSea Gallery may notice a new addition.
Monarch Muse Design & Frame – an independent custom framing shop started by Leann Rund – opened within the Commercial Street gallery in July. The shop offers design advice, original art and custom-built frames, shadow boxes and more.
For many interested in framing, Rund may already be a familiar name. Shortly after moving to Astoria in 1987, Rund started working at the Old Town Framing Co., where she offered much of the same design advice and hand-crafted framing that she’ll continue on her own with Monarch Muse.
“I love framing and it’s a great job,” Rund said. “Usually people are very happy when they’re getting something framed. You don’t encounter a lot of grumpy people when you’re framing.”
Though many of her customers, friends and family had long urged Rund to start her own business, she wanted to wait until she could find the right shared space that would allow her to regularly interact with clientele of an already-existing gallery.
Rund’s longtime friendship with RiverSea owner Jeannine Grafton served as a gateway for the perfect partnership. With the help of Grafton’s husband and business partner, previously unused space in the gallery has been transformed into an entirely new workspace designed for Rund’s work.
“We talked about how we’d worked together for so long and how we know each other, and that we thought our personalities would be a good fit,” Rund said. “So, we just were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
Grafton said she’d been looking to do framing at RiverSea for a long time, and described a potential partnership with Rund as “symbiotic.”
“It’s really a complementary business for us. I’ve wanted to offer framing for a while but never had figured out an effective way to do it,” Grafton said. “I’ve known her as long I’ve had my business. Leann has been known as the best framer around, and I’ve had my business since 1997.”
Though Rund expects to have many returning clients, she hopes to attract new customers seeking design guidance and original creations, as opposed to refurbishing old pieces or frames.
“What I feel like I’m really good at is design, that’s the more important part of the framing process,” she said.