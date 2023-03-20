CANNON BEACH — Siding with a neighboring property owner, the state Land Use Board of Appeals sent city staff’s decision to approve a development permit for vehicular access and a new home overlooking Haystack Rock back for review.

The property in dispute is owned by Stanley and Rebecca Roberts, a couple that has been battling with the city and their neighbor since 2021 to build an oceanfront home on a 5,394-square-foot lot on a steep hillside off of Hemlock Street.

Oceanfront development
Buy Now

Stanley and Rebecca Roberts want to build a beach house off Hemlock Street.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.