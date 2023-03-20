CANNON BEACH — Siding with a neighboring property owner, the state Land Use Board of Appeals sent city staff’s decision to approve a development permit for vehicular access and a new home overlooking Haystack Rock back for review.
The property in dispute is owned by Stanley and Rebecca Roberts, a couple that has been battling with the city and their neighbor since 2021 to build an oceanfront home on a 5,394-square-foot lot on a steep hillside off of Hemlock Street.
An initial application to the city for a 2,712-square-foot home did not advance because it did not meet the city’s oceanfront setback standard. The couple was unsuccessful before the state Land Use Board of Appeals and the Oregon Court of Appeals.
In March 2022, city staff issued an order approving a development permit in conjunction with a building permit for a smaller home and vehicle access that complies with the oceanfront setback standard.
Haystack Rock LLC, which owns land to the north of the Roberts’ property, filed an appeal with the Land Use Board of Appeals arguing that the city was required and failed to give notice of the decision, therefore depriving the landowner of the opportunity to file a local appeal and participate in a hearing before the city.
In its decision last week, the appeals board upheld Haystack Rock LLC’s argument, concluding that the property owner was entitled to notice and a hearing under state law. Other arguments laid out by Haystack Rock LLC were not addressed.
The appeals board said the city must provide notice and an opportunity for a local appeal and a de novo — or new — hearing.
“Because the city will presumably accept evidence during the de novo hearing, the record will change, and the city may issue a materially different decision on remand,” the final opinion said.
The city could not be immediately reached for comment.
“Oregon statewide planning goal No. 1 is citizen involvement,” said William Rasmussen, an attorney with Miller Nash LLP representing Haystack Rock LLC. “And for decades, that’s just meant a neighbor can get a notice when there’s a land use decision that impacts them. And the court just affirmed that in this case.”
Rasmussen is also representing Haystack Rock LLC in a lawsuit that was filed in Circuit Court against the city and the Roberts in February 2022.
The claim for declaratory relief asks a judge to determine the rights and obligations of the city and the Roberts.
Haystack Rock LLC claims the Roberts do not have the right to build a driveway on an unimproved public right of way and that the city has the authority to deny the easement request.
The landowner also argues that the right of way cannot be used for anything other than a public thoroughfare.
The property owned by Haystack Rock LLC includes a replica of a historic cabin once owned by former Gov. Oswald West. An undeveloped city-owned lot called Inspiration Point sits to the south of the Roberts’ property. It was purchased in the early 2000s with the help of the public to preserve green space along the coastal cliff.
The undeveloped lots off of the Hemlock Street curves are some of the last oceanfront parcels left near the heart of the city.