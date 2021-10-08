A new riverfront hotel is planned at the former NW Natural property near Uniontown.
The proposed three-story, 39-room hotel would extend from the back of an existing building near the Astoria Bridge. At a public hearing Thursday, the project gained unanimous approval from the Design Review Commission, which praised the thoughtfulness of the design.
The proposal comes from Ganesh Sonpatki, the owner of Param Hotel Corp. His company owns a number of hotels in the Portland area and took over operations at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn above the West Mooring Basin in 2018 following a lawsuit against the Port of Astoria.
With the new hotel, Sonpatki envisions a midrange offering, not as high-end as the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, but not quite a “budget motel,” a descriptor applied to some of his other operations. Architect Stuart Emmons, an Astoria resident, designed the hotel.
The new hotel would use the former Paragon Packing Co. building off Marine Drive and Columbia Avenue. The building was designed in 1945 by prominent Astoria architects John E. Wicks and his daughter, Ebba Wicks Brown. The Paragon building is not designated as historic and was used most recently by NW Natural, which owns the property.
Sonpatki plans to tear down a more modern warehouse on the west end of the property, remove appendages added to the Paragon building over the years and build a three-story addition at the back of the building to create his hotel.
The number of rooms that will be offered fall below the usual financial “sweet spot” of 60 to 90 rooms for hotels, Sonpatki told The Astorian following Thursday’s hearing. But he wants to create something specific to Astoria — not a franchise, something that feels local.
“We just feel like Astoria could use another nicer hotel,” he said.
The design of Sonpatki’s hotel is decidedly unlike its neighbor, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Emmons said. They will be opening up more river views, he argued.
Despite Thursday’s win, the project will need to be reviewed by the Planning Commission before it can proceed. Sonpatki needs the commission to approve a variance for the Paragon building’s existing setback off Marine Drive. He might request a variance for window casings, as well.
He will also need the commission to approve the development of a beach below the hotel, where a rocky scoop of shoreline exists near a trestle bridge. This part of the property sits in zoning where hotels are not allowed outright. The hotel will be in commercial zoning, where hotels are allowed.
Sonpatki was worried about how the hotel project might be received given community furor over the proposed four-story, 90-room Fairfield Inn and Suites, another riverfront hotel project. Hollander Hospitality recently made a successful appeal to the state to overturn the city’s denial of an extension on necessary building permits.
However, the only comments against Sonpatki’s project Thursday came from Design Review Commissioner Bob Levine, who recused himself in order to comment as a member of the public.
He liked the design, but questioned whether the addition was truly a renovation or should be considered a new building. He also feared the hotel would block views for people like him who live farther up the hill.
Astoria is a place Sonpatki wants to be for the long term. Unlike the Riverwalk Inn, where Sonpatki leases from the Port, the new hotel would be located on land he will own. He has an agreement with NW Natural to purchase the property.
“It was tough to get into Astoria,” Sonpatki said. Now that he is here, he said, he feels fortunate in the staff he found for the Riverwalk Inn and the opportunities available in the area.
Though Param Hotel Corp. holds a seven-year lease on the Riverwalk Inn, Sonpatki said there is some uncertainty about the long-term future of that hotel as the Port goes through a waterfront master planning process for the West Mooring Basin area. The Riverwalk Inn faces significant structural issues and is in need of other repairs. Some rooms are too dangerous to rent to guests, the hotelier told the Port Commission earlier this year.