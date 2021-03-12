As the winter season comes to a close, the Astoria Warming Center is planning for next season with new leadership.
The warming center operates an emergency shelter for the homeless during the winter months in the basement of First United Methodist Church.
Last year, the warming center’s board hired Kathleen Sullivan, a former Clatsop County commissioner, as executive director, and also brought on other paid staff, a significant step for the volunteer-run organization. However, the board announced this month that Sullivan is no longer serving in the position.
Sullivan chose not to comment on her departure.
“The Astoria Warming Center is so grateful to the support of our community during this challenging year,” Danielle Hall, the board’s president, said in an email.
“We have faced obstacles due to the pandemic, but also had a great opportunity to expand our organization. Kathleen Sullivan stepped into a brand new role last fall, as we’d never had an executive director before. We are grateful for her willingness to come into an evolving organization. We were able to fulfill our mission of providing our guests with shelter from the winter weather.
“The challenges we’ve faced this season and the increasing needs for sustainable solutions to homelessness in Astoria (and the state of Oregon) gave us clarity about the qualities we need in an executive director. We have no doubt that Kathleen has a heart for these issues, but she wasn’t a good fit.”
The board appointed Teresa Barnes, an advocate and volunteer for the warming center, as interim executive director.
“Teresa is a longtime advocate for solutions to end homelessness in our community,” Hall said. “She’s volunteered for several years at the AWC and worked to support other organizations. This year, she came on board full time supporting guests in the center and doing community outreach. Teresa has amazing vision and optimism, and we know she’ll be indispensable as we assess the season’s challenges and look forward to serving our community in the future.”
The board will open up the hiring process for a permanent executive director. Hall said the board will be looking for “a leader and teammate with a spirit of collaboration, communication and empathy for the unsheltered.”
Barnes said she will be reaching out to the people and organizations working on homelessness. She encourages anyone who has ideas, questions or concerns to contact her.
“I’ve supported the mission of the Astoria Warming Center since it opened, and have watched it grow into an organization that I’m proud to be a part of,” Barnes said in an email. “I’m so grateful to the tireless work of the volunteers, staff, board and many community supporters we’d had over the years, and can’t emphasize enough how vital their work has been to getting us where we are today. Although I wasn’t expecting to be offered the position of interim executive director at the AWC so early in my employment, I’m honored to step into the role.
“I appreciate the efforts of Kathleen Sullivan as our first executive director, and realize the incredible difficulty of coming into a new role in a growing organization with evolving leadership. I’ll be building upon the work she’s done for the warming center and wish her the best in her next endeavor.
“I believe that homelessness can be solved, and I’m excited to be a part of the solution. I’m coming to this role with many ideas about what this could look like here, from long-range plans to immediate actions to serve our community’s most vulnerable residents.”