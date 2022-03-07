CANNON BEACH — The city and a couple seeking to build a controversial beach house overlooking Haystack Rock are now being sued by a neighboring property owner.
Stanley and Rebecca Roberts submitted an application last year to construct a 2,712-square-foot oceanfront home on a steep hillside off of Hemlock Street. The proposal, however, did not advance because it did not meet the city’s oceanfront setback standard, which, if applied, would significantly reduce the possible footprint for any building on the property.
The couple was unsuccessful before the state Land Use Board of Appeals and the Oregon Court of Appeals and is now appealing to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the Roberts have applied for a second building permit for a smaller house that would meet the oceanfront setback standard.
The City Council held a public hearing last week for a driveway access easement — a requirement before the building permit is considered — but held off making a decision pending the outcome of the legal challenges and other information.
Prior to the hearing, Haystack Rock LLC, which owns land to the north of the Roberts' property, filed a claim for declaratory relief in Circuit Court to determine the rights and obligations of the city and the Roberts.
The court filing claims the Roberts do not have the right to build a driveway on an unimproved public right of way. The city, the filing claims, has the authority to deny the easement request for failure to adequately demonstrate safety, code compliance or that it is in the public’s interest.
Haystack Rock LLC also argued that the city may not grant the proposed private easement, and that the right of way cannot be used for anything other than a public thoroughfare.
The property owned by Haystack Rock LLC includes a replica of a historic cabin once owned by former Gov. Oswald West. To the south of the Roberts' property sits an undeveloped city-owned lot called Inspiration Point, purchased in the early 2000s with the help of the public to preserve green space along the coastal cliff.
The undeveloped lots off the Hemlock Street curves are some of the few oceanfront parcels left near the heart of the city.
As drafted, the easement agreement would still give the city authority to allow public pedestrian access to and along the city's property at any time. The driveway is also required to be at grade or as close to grade as possible.
William Rasmussen, the attorney representing Haystack Rock LLC, told the City Council that the suit was filed, in part, to help reduce the city's risk of a future lawsuit from the Roberts. He asked the City Council to hold off until the litigation and a traffic safety assessment have been completed.
"The legal expense and making all the arguments that I want to make, and my clients want to make and the public wants to make, will not be on the city's dime," he added.
Haystack Rock LLC was one of the groups that signed on in support of the city in the Roberts' appeal to the Court of Appeals.
Chris Koback, the Roberts' attorney, told the City Council he does not think the lawsuit has any merit. He suggested the council approve the easement subject to a condition that the design be approved by the city.
"We look at the lawsuit really as not a friendly lawsuit to the city, but one that's kind of been designed to intimidate my client and city in this public process," Koback said. "We don't think a late filing of a lawsuit the day before a public hearing is a reasonable basis to say, 'Let's put this on hold,' after we've been dealing with this easement since September."