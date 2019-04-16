The Astoria Column’s new lighting system was put through its paces Monday night, merging from one color combination to the next for an audience that included city councilors and other community leaders.
A new LED lighting system was recently installed allowing for a greater array of lighting effects and colors.
The display on Monday followed a City Council meeting where the Friends of the Astoria Column, the group that maintains the city’s landmark, presented an annual report.
The group drafted a lighting policy for the Column earlier this year and it was approved by the City Council in March.
Under the new policy, the Column will no longer be lit for causes. Instead, it will be lit with colored lights for federally recognized holidays and to celebrate days significant to the city’s history and heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.