The board of the Clatsop County Fair approved Jason Brim, a former manager of Brim’s Farm & Garden in Astoria, as the interim fair manager on Tuesday.

Brim replaces John Lewis, who served in the position for the last few years. The board approved a separation agreement with Lewis, who was not present.

Michael Autio, the board chairman, said after the meeting that the board could not comment on a personnel matter.

Tags