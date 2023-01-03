Joined by a new city manager, Astoria’s new mayor and two new city councilors were sworn in Tuesday night.
Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick, who ran uncontested in the November election, replaces Bruce Jones.
Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, replaces Joan Herman to represent downtown’s Ward 3, and Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, replaces Roger Rocka in Uniontown’s Ward 1.
Jones, Herman and Rocka opted not to run for reelection in November.
Fitzpatrick thanked Jones for his four years leading the city.
“Especially through the pandemic, which could not have been simple,” he said. “I was glad it was him rather than me.”
Fitzpatrick also thanked Herman and Rocka, as well as City Councilor Tom Brownson, City Councilor Tom Hilton and city staff. He praised the leadership of former City Manager Brett Estes and former City Manager Paul Benoit, who served as interim when Estes stepped down from the role last July.
“I would say to the councilors and our former mayor, I believe that we’re in good hands,” Fitzpatrick said. “Trust us.”
Davis also thanked Jones, Herman and Rocka for their leadership through a challenging time.
“And I think they’ve done an admirable job as a whole council,” he said. “And so we have a lot to live up to.”
Davis thanked his mother, who was in attendance, for sparking his interest in politics at an early age.
“Thank you for getting me involved and making me think about these things,” he said.
Davis said he plans to set up meetings in his ward to listen to concerns and questions.
Adams said she was taking time to meet with department heads to get up to speed on the work they are doing.
“I felt very appreciative and very prepared to continue to learn more about those departments,” she said.
During the meeting, Hilton nominated himself as council president, a position that serves as the presiding officer in the absence of the mayor. He was unanimously appointed to the role.
The new City Council was joined by Scott Spence, who left his post as city manager in Lacey, Washington, and assumed the role as Astoria city manager this month.
Spence said he feels fortunate to be part of the community and back in the state of Oregon.
“When this opportunity came up, our families always loved this area, and to be a part of the community and maybe someday be called Astorian, was actually very exciting,” he said, adding that he looks forward to working with the City Council, city staff, civic leaders and the business community.
“Looking very much forward to hopefully a long tenure with the city of Astoria,” he said.
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
