At 23, Lydia Ely, The Astorian’s new photographer and videographer, has built a formidable portfolio.
Ely has photographed fashion in New York City and covered small-town life in mountainous Montana. She has turned her lens on protests and politics, including then-U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren when they passed through Ely’s hometown of Seattle during their 2020 presidential runs. She’s shot concerts and portraits and college sports.
Ely got started in photojournalism at her college paper, The Daily of the University of Washington, where she rose from sports photographer to photo editor. In her role, she pushed to get more women sports photographers on staff. “There are now a bunch there, which is really awesome,” she said.
She came to the craft almost reluctantly.
Because her father worked as a freelance videographer, she initially fought the urge to join the profession — a part of her may have been quietly rebelling.
“I was really loving sports photography, and I wasn’t really allowing myself to tell myself that I loved it,” she said.
Then, at UW’s final football game in Las Vegas in 2019, she found herself chatting with an ESPN photographer who basically told her he would help her get a job if she wanted.
“And I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going to be doing journalism or photography,’” she said. But “it kind of got the wheels turning, and I was like, ‘Maybe I could do this.’”
Ely thought she would go into electoral politics. She double majored in political science and communications and minored in UW’s Law, Societies & Justice program. In college she worked for a few local campaigns, volunteered for others and interned at a political consulting firm.
“And then I got to this point where I was so sick of thinking that I was right all the time, and you kind of have to be that way in politics,” she said.
She discovered that she enjoyed coming to conversations from a more neutral place, listening to other people’s thoughts and opinions.
Although many news consumers are focused on national journalism these days, reporting at that level “forgets the things we deal with on a daily basis here,” she said.
At her last paper, The Livingston Enterprise in Montana, she became familiar with the variety of issues that community journalism covers — for example, the addition of a controversial railroad crossing that would affect daily traffic, how the town grew, and what the population would be — “little things that could seem small but have a really big impact on people’s lives.”
Astoria, with its historic architecture and elemental environment, its beauty and grime and voluble sea lions, appeals to many senses — and as a multimedia journalist, she hopes to evoke a few of them. “It’s a town that really lends itself to a lot of visual storytelling,” she said.