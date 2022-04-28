The Warrenton Police Department has hired a new officer.

Kevin Alvarez-Cardoso, who joined the department in mid March, had a badge-pinning and oath-taking ceremony during a City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Alvarez-Cardoso will attend the police academy in Salem this September, the department said in a Facebook post. For now, the officer will build skills in the field training program.

He is expected to patrol on his own next year, the department said.