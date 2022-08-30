GEARHART — Colorful backpacks hang in the cubbies at the front of Step Ahead Academy and books line the shelves inside. Toys wait in boxes, and each tiny chair is perfectly in place at every tiny table. Pickle the tadpole floats in his tank atop a shelf.
The only thing missing from the new preschool is the students.
Nancy Taylor, the owner of Infinity Gymnastics in Astoria, has opened a new preschool in Gearhart. She’s hoping to address the region’s child care shortage, but is still working on getting the word out about it.
“There was a big need for it in our area, so we’re trying to fill a need,” Taylor said.
On the North Coast, several preschools have closed their doors or reduced class sizes in recent years. Since 2017, Clatsop County has lost over half of its licensed child care capacity slots.
Taylor said it was a priority of hers to start a preschool rather than a day care. In addition to providing somewhere for children to spend the day, preschools have structured education and a curriculum that builds over time.
Monika Oldham, a former teacher in the Warrenton-Hammond School District, is now the director and teacher at Step Ahead. She started her career at a preschool over 20 years ago, and is looking forward to teaching younger children.
The licensed preschool is open to children ages 3 1/2 to 5. As of late August, all 18 slots remained open for registration.
They have applied to the Oregon Department of Human Services' Employment Related Day Care program, which offers co-pay options to families depending on size and income. They have also applied to the U.S. Coast Guard's Child Care Subsidy program.
“We’re hoping that that will open new avenues where families will know about us and we’ll have a chance to share what we offer and listen to what they need, and the hope is that we meet in the middle and that we’re able to fill up,” Oldham said.
The staff includes Oldham, a teaching assistant and an office manager who will run the front desk and registration.
“I wanted something that was quality, but still play-based,” Oldham said. “I wanted the kids to have their hands in everything and learning through play, but yet have a distinct scope and sequence of which direction we’re going so we can make sure we reach the end goal: to have many of the students ready for kindergarten when it comes time in the fall.”
The assistant teacher on staff is bilingual, and will be teaching Spanish daily. The preschool also plans to have regular art and music lessons.
One area is lined with play mats and climbable obstacles, ready for daily gymnastics lessons.
“My background is gymnastics, so I really wanted them to be able to have that introduction on a daily basis. It’s good exercise for them, learning that it’s fun at a very early age is very important to me,” Taylor said.
Also part of the curriculum, Taylor has brought over her character development exercises from Infinity Gymnastics, including the powerful words program where each month the kids will learn a word or phrase to focus on.
“I am a survivor of domestic (child) abuse. So, it’s always been important to me to be able to provide the opposite of that. Just a safe place for kids to grow physically and mentally,” she said.
September’s powerful words are “positive attitude.”
Step Ahead hopes to open to a full class in early September.