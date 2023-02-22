A new state project will explore ways to address the impacts of sea level rise on the North Coast, including increased flooding and erosion.
The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, along with Clatsop County and Cannon Beach, will host a series of community workshops throughout the county in March.
Each two-hour workshop will include information about local sea level rise impacts and allow people to share what risks they are most concerned about.
Carl Hendrickson, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration coastal management fellow at the state, said the information gathered at the workshops will help identify what is at risk and priorities moving forward, as well as projects to address potential impacts.
The potential impacts could include road closures due to flooding or limited beach access because of higher tides.
“I’m really excited to be working on this project in Clatsop County and to hold workshops to hear from people about how sea level rise and related flooding and erosion problems affect different communities,” Hendrickson said.
He said the goal of the two-year project is to help provide direction for communities and support projects, whether it be help with writing a grant or changing a development code.
The work is part of the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Sea Level Rise Guide released in October. The guide has three tools, including a visualization tool for current and projected erosion, high tide, storm surge, sea level rise and flooding. It also has tools to help communities prioritize and develop action plans.
Climate change is causing sea levels around the world to rise. While the rates of sea level rise are slower in Oregon than other parts of the country, according to the state, the coast is experiencing sea level rise every year.
Observing king tides on the coast each winter through the Oregon King Tides Project is one way to envision the future.
“As demonstrated by king tides, sea level rise will make existing erosion and flooding patterns worse in coastal regions and put pressure on already stressed communities and ecosystems,” the Department of Land Conservation and Development said in a statement.
Sea level rise in Oregon is expected to lead to higher tide levels, more dramatic king tides, increased coastal flooding and erosion and increased tsunami risk.
In Clatsop County, 11% to 32% of buildings are at risk from coastal erosion, according to the state’s 2020 Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.