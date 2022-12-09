In the summer of 2019, Chris Lamb’s record store — and 30 years worth of collected records — burned down in a fire.
Lamb recalled losing Avalon Records, a well-known shop in downtown Bellingham, Washington, as a devastating experience.
“I was about to come into my own. I was about to pay it off to the old owner. Store was doing good. And then, a literal needle scratch scene change,” Lamb said while making the noise of a record scratch.
Lamb, originally from Yakima, Washington, worked at record stores since high school and was unsure if he ever wanted to sell vinyl again.
But after moving to Astoria and trying his hand at a few other jobs, Lamb was ready to get back in the game when an opportunity arose. In November, he launched The Lonely Crab Record Shop on Commercial Street.
The new shop offers new and used records of all genres, record players, posters and other related items.
While taking requests, Lamb will try to stock a bit of everything for both the avid and interested collectors.
“It’s hard to have everything in this day and age. If people want something, they can get on the internet and find it,” he said. “I will try to have a broad selection of not only what’s popular, but what I think is cool, because one of the things I love about the record store experience is the exchange of ideas and enthusiasm.”
Lamb also plans to offer a variety of musical gear — strings, drumsticks, picks, mic stands and “all the bits and bobs, everything short of an instrument,” he said, noting that his shop sits between two active music venues — The Haunt and Labor Temple Diner and Bar.
“If I can have something for the local and the working musician — it’s one of the things I identified as a thing this town needs,” he said. “There are lots of places to buy records, there are lots of places to get good records, but a proper record store experience is not fully realized in this town yet, so I’m hoping to do that.”
Lamb also sells crystals, another passion of his. Calling himself “old school,” he plans to eventually list some of his products online.
Lamb and his wife, Jen, a partner in the venture, used to vacation to Astoria in the winter months. He said they always wanted to move to the North Coast, praising its mix of environments and cultures.
While crafting his shop, Lamb said he wanted to be sensitive to the everlasting local feel of Astoria.
“I could’ve been the very cool, pretentious record store guy and I’ve been that guy in the past — he’s insufferable. I’ve kind of come full circle. I’m coming at it from a humble place in my heart,” Lamb said, adding that he hopes the store’s name reflects that.
Lamb said the support and generosity of the community has already been overwhelming. He was surprised when he sold a large chunk of his inventory in only the first two days.
But he is quickly restocking crates and shelves, and hopes that some people come forward with records to sell him.
“The Crab is hungry for records. I take them all, good or bad, warts and all,” he said. “ … I know there are lots of records hiding in basements and attics and closets.
“Let’s get them back into circulation, because there is so much enthusiasm for records.”