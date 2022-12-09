In the summer of 2019, Chris Lamb’s record store — and 30 years worth of collected records — burned down in a fire.

Lamb recalled losing Avalon Records, a well-known shop in downtown Bellingham, Washington, as a devastating experience.

Chris Lamb_Lonely Crab
In November, Chris Lamb launched The Lonely Crab Record Shop.
Records display_Lonely Crab
Records and rocks are displayed for sale in The Lonely Crab.

