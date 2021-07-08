Looking to continue a theme of broadening his horizons as a writer, Ethan Myers found The Astorian.
Myers, who graduated from Linfield University in May, will cover the Port of Astoria, Warrenton and business topics.
Growing up in Spokane, Washington, Myers admits he had no clue what he wanted to do upon graduating high school. Math didn’t seem to make sense anymore. Science was a no-go. And although he played tennis at the collegiate level, he thought his dreams of becoming a professional athlete might be a bit far-fetched.
Writing, however, was something that stuck out.
“I was always a good writer,” Myers said. “But I never had that realization that I could do something with that.”
It wasn’t until Myers took a class on news media at Spokane Falls Community College that he could visualize a career path that allowed him to utilize his talents in writing. Journalism wasn’t just presenting the news each day, rather a way to be a voice for his community.
“I had a professor who really changed my perspective on the whole industry,” Myers said. “He helped me realize this is really something I want to do.”
Myers transferred to and eventually graduated from Linfield, where he majored in journalism. At Linfield, he wrote for the student newspaper, The Linfield Review, and covered a variety of topics from sports to clubs to administrative changes.
Myers’ coverage of campus outrage following a tenured professor’s dismissal from Linfield in May drew national attention. The story, which detailed a rift between the university president and a professor critical of school leadership, was picked up by major outlets like The New York Times.
While stressful, Myers said the piece is indicative of the kind of work he hopes to do more of in the future. It also highlights the power of hard-hitting journalism in tight-knit communities.
The nature of Astoria, Myers said, seems to mirror what he observed in both McMinnville and Spokane. With The Astorian, he hopes to showcase the plights and successes of small businesses, something that he believes to be a crucial pillar to any community, regardless of size.
“It’s really important to speak to and represent small businesses and restaurants,” Myers said. “Give them that voice.”
As the North Coast rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, Myers is up for the challenge of covering it.
“I really want to look to get out of my comfort zone, and I think this is the perfect place to do it,” he said.