Another round of coronavirus business relief grants with expanded eligibility has been made available by Clatsop Economic Development Resources.
State grants worth $5,000 and more are now available to small businesses that have received less than $100,000 in federal relief through programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Businesses with 25 or fewer employees are eligible if they were either forced to shut down by a state order or can demonstrate a 25% drop in gross revenue in a given month between March and August, compared to the same month in 2019.
Recipients of previous state relief grants are also eligible for the same amount, subject to a random selection process, and can fill out a short-form application.
The grant application is online at clatsopcc.edu/cedr and due by 5 p.m. on Friday. If the total amount of grant funds requested exceeds the available funds, a random selection process will be used.
For more information, contact cedr@clatsopcc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.