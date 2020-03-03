A new scholarship is available to Clatsop Community College art and design students who transfer to Pacific Northwest College of Art.
Under a new agreement, students who apply and are accepted at the Portland college are able to receive a scholarship of $20,000 a year, guaranteed for up to three years for a total of $60,000.
College President Chris Breitmeyer called it a “wonderful opportunity” and says the scholarship will open doors for many students.
“(Pacific Northwest College of Art) has a great reputation in our local community, but for a long time our students and others in Clatsop County thought attending was unobtainable,” Breitmeyer said in a statement. “This agreement changes that way of thinking by providing our students with a direct path to one of the region’s premier art and design schools.”
Tuition for 12 to 18 credits — considered full-time enrollment — costs $40,750, according to the school’s website, and students must meet certain grade requirements to comply with the transfer agreement.
The application process is rigorous, according to Clatsop officials, but there is no cap on how many students may receive the scholarship.
Clatsop Community College officials are not sure how many students will ultimately try to apply to the Portland college.
“Our art faculty work closely with our students in art classes and they believe there will be interest in applying, especially since the scholarship will assist financially with completing a bachelor’s degree,” said Julie Kovatch, communications and marketing director at Clatsop.
They expect to see five to seven students apply in the first year of the scholarship being available, she said, adding, “but I can’t say for sure. There are a lot of variables in our students’ lives that will determine where they decide to transfer to.”
The agreement will be reevaluated in 2023.
