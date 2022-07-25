Just as the last contributions were trickling in, Lindsay Davis jumped out of her chair and said, “One more donation!”
At an annual fundraising event in April, the Clatsop Community College Foundation held a special appeal to benefit students in need.
Betsy Johnson, the former state senator who is running for governor as an independent, was hosting the special appeal. She met Davis on stage in front of the crowd at Patriot Hall.
Davis, the community engagement specialist for Hampton Lumber, donned a pair of Betsy-esque glasses and spoke a few words on behalf of the Oregon-based timber company before passing an envelope to Johnson.
“Oh, Jesus!” Johnson proclaimed. “Fifty-thousand dollars!”
Hampton Lumber’s donation helped the foundation raise over $200,000 at the event, with more than $105,000 directed to scholarships for students in need this school year. Called the “Magic Opportunity Fund,” 70 students are set to receive $1,500 in assistance.
The money can be used to cover tuition, fees, books, supplies or other educational costs, but the remaining balance will be provided as cash to help support basic needs, such as housing, transportation and child care.
“This (fund) was a little more generic, in terms of looking holistically at the students and not just a scholarship need, but their needs as a whole and how we can reduce barriers — the financial barriers — for students that are working toward getting an education and bettering themselves,” Angee Hunt, the executive director of the foundation, said.
Recognizing a need
In 2019, the college initiated a survey assessing the food and housing challenges for students.
The survey, which was conducted by The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University in Pennsylvania, found that of the 110 students that participated, over 50% had experienced housing insecurity in the previous year, while 40% had experienced food insecurity in the previous 30 days.
Twenty percent had reported experiencing homelessness in the previous year.
The results left a “very visceral” impact, Hunt said.
In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, many of the same needs grew.
“It was the perfect alignment of things to really show students holistically, that it’s not just about coming to class and needing books and learning,” Hunt said.
The average age of a student at the college in 2020 was 28.
“A lot of them are on their own, having to support themselves, oftentimes a family, and they’re trying to get education advancement so they can either get a better job or for various reasons,” Hunt said. “… It’s a wide spectrum of students and just a lot of basic needs.”
In collaboration with the foundation, the college set up a food pantry. The foundation has also collected funding to provide blankets and warm clothes during the winter months. The Magic Opportunity Fund is an attempt to help tackle some of the same basic needs.
“There are so many barriers to attendance for community college students,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said. “Community college in general, and Clatsop in particular, is really trying to reach out and address some of those things that we’re hearing from our students … We’re really trying to be much more student-centered, and not only on campus, but off campus and understanding that those challenges are real.”
Targeting vocational programs
Since the fundraiser in April, the foundation has worked with Davis and other representatives from Hampton Lumber to discuss how to channel the funds and what vocational programs would “best align, not only with Hampton, but all the contractors that we use, but also just other like-minded businesses like ours around the county,” Davis said.
Hampton Lumber, which has a mill in Warrenton and a tree farm in Knappa, directed the company's donation to needy students in vocational programs, such as welding and automotive.
“Hampton firmly believes that a skilled workforce equals a healthy economy,” Davis said.
One focus of the foundation is working with the community and local industries to determine the best way to direct funds that will help prepare students for the workforce.
“We’re here to support the community. We want to involve the community as much as we can,” Hunt said.
Davis said Hampton Lumber is part of the effort to bring a commercial driver's license course back to the college.
“The community college has just spent many years and a great deal of time creating partnerships and collaborations within the community, especially with the business community,” Davis said. “They’ve been extremely approachable.
“ … Really they have been the touchpoint of the community when it comes to being an economic driver and helping develop our workforce here.”