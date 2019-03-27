Construction
Workers add a beam to the frame of the new High Life Adventure Park in Seaside.

 Colin Murphey/The Daily Astorian

SEASIDE — Along U.S. Highway 101 at the south end of Seaside, an octagonal tower is taking shape. Soon, it will stand 45 feet tall, surrounded by a cobweb of ropes and platforms.

High Life Adventures, the company behind the popular zip line park in Warrenton, hopes to open a new adventure park in Seaside by June.

Shane Dean, a project manager with High Life Adventures and the son-in-law of founders Dave and Lancey Larson, described the central tower like the Astoria Column, with stairs spiraling down an open floor plan between the different levels of the challenge course.

Adventure Park
An operator reflected in the rearview mirror of a loader helps another construction worker move a beam into place at the High Life Adventure Park.

Around the tower will be a frame of vertical and horizontal logs supporting 75 different challenge elements suspended in air, from spider webs and swinging bridges to a surfboard-like structure.

The challenges are arranged with the easiest at the bottom and the hardest on top.

“If you’ve ever skied, you’ve got the bunny slope, then you’ve got black diamond,” Dave Larson said.

High Life Adventures
The High Life Adventure Park in Seaside takes shape.

Once at the top, people can make their way down through the tower or take the more scenic route: a quick jump that re-creates the sensation of a free fall before softly setting passengers at the bottom of the course.

The Larsons have been planning the adventure park for the past several years after learning the lot they have long owned along Highway 101 was conducive to their new business. They hope to eventually add rock-climbing walls and a rappelling tower.

“One of our consultants brought it to my attention … five years ago that this is an up-and-coming thing,” Dave Larson said of adventure parks.

Direction
A construction worker directs the placement of a beam at the High Life Adventure Park in Seaside.

The Larsons, who also run a construction company, opened High Life Adventures in 2012 in the family’s bowl-shaped property centered around a lake near Fort Clatsop. Over time, they built up the zip line course, a beach, swimming areas and a full-service restaurant.

At the Warrenton property, the Larsons have a small sawmill supplying about 50,000 board feet of timber from Astoria Forest Products to construct the central tower in Seaside.

The resort has built a strong reputation in the tourism industry and is part of the itinerary of many visiting cruise ships. High Life Adventures was recently ranked the most fan-favorite destination in Oregon by MEDIAmerica, publishers of the magazine Oregon Business, ahead of other local attractions like the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

Much of the Larson family now works in the business.

“What I like about it the most — it’s similar to zip lining — it’s up-building,” Dave Larson said. “For kids to come to that challenge and challenge themselves, think of the positive impact that’s going to have on them. The future growth, compared to playing video games or arcade, it’s real.”

Adventure Park brochure

A rendering shows the three-story challenge course being planned by High Life Adventures in Seaside.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

