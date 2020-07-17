Caspian terns can take a significant bite out of certain steelhead runs in the Columbia River, according to a new study.
The research suggests actions state and federal agencies have taken to curb specific tern colonies likely resulted in some threatened and endangered fish surviving to return to the river as adults.
But, as state and federal agencies eye a growing colony of double-crested cormorants on the Astoria Bridge, researchers warn against a blanket application of their findings to other fish-eating birds.
“I think fisheries managers have to be really careful about extrapolating the results of this study to double-crested cormorants,” said Dan Roby, a professor emeritus in Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and one of the authors of the study. “In fact, I think they have to be careful about extrapolating it to other populations of Columbia Basin salmonids.”
Researchers from Oregon State, Real Time Research and the University of Washington drew on 11 years of data collected from pit tags — small radio transponders that can be used to track a fish’s movements — affixed to upper Columbia steelhead smolts.
As the fish moved through multiple stretches of the river on their journey to the Pacific Ocean, they were exposed to all types of predation. But researchers found that in most of the 11 years, tern predation on steelhead rose to the top. The impact of the terns was significant even when compared to predation by other colonial waterbirds like cormorants and gulls.
There has been little research overall into whether reduced predation results in greater salmon survival — either when fish are small and beginning their outmigration to the ocean or across their lifetime, Roby noted.
“Without clear evidence that reduced predation means greater survival to adulthood, management to reduce predator impacts would be a waste of time and resources,” he said.
Critics say it is this kind of data that was missing from a federal management plan to address a massive colony of double-crested cormorants at the mouth of the Columbia River.
Since 2015, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has killed thousands of adult double-crested cormorants and destroyed numerous nests in an effort to reduce the size of the colony on Oregon’s East Sand Island. The Army Corps said these measures were necessary to protect juvenile runs of listed salmon and steelhead species.
But others — including Roby, who had led research efforts on the island for years — challenged the management plan. They argued that the Army Corps could not show that trying to control the cormorants in this drastic way would result in more threatened and endangered fish surviving to return as adults.
Previous studies also warned that dissuading the birds from nesting on East Sand Island could cause them to nest elsewhere, in particular on the Astoria Bridge.
Double-crested cormorants have since abandoned the island several times in recent years. They have not returned in the same numbers even as the Army Corps moved from lethal management to changing the island’s landscape to limit nesting.
The cormorants’ move to the bridge created new issues.
Last summer, as many as 10,000 double-crested cormorants were counted on the Astoria Bridge. There has been a significant increase this year, said James Lawonn, aviation predation biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is weighing options. The birds’ presence and accumulated guano are problematic for necessary bridge inspections and upcoming maintenance, a department spokesman said.
Separately, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed new possibilities for double-crested cormorant management, giving state and tribal wildlife agencies more leeway in how they deal with the birds and opening the door to lethal take where it may not have been permitted before.
Opponents of the proposed rule worry it could needlessly decimate the Western population of cormorants without any benefit to salmon.
Cormorant concerns aside, the authors of the Caspian tern study found that even comparing predation of young salmonids by one tern colony to another is suspect. The amount of listed fish consumed varied widely depending on where a colony was located.
The tern colony that shared space on East Sand Island with the cormorants appeared to consume very few of the pit-tagged steelhead. At the mouth of the river, they had a variety of other prey to pursue.
“If proponents of that intense management, that lethal management of double-crested cormorants, point to this study” — which was focused on a different bird species and a particular set of steelhead — “that will be a misapplication of the science,” Roby said.
