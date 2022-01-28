New research has found market squid populations increased fivefold off the Oregon and Washington state coasts in recent years, a population boom and an expansion north tied to several years of extremely warm ocean temperatures.
It is a glimpse of the possible future.
Mary Hunsicker, the co-author of the study and a research ecologist with NOAA Fisheries, said it is “what we might expect to see in Oregon waters with continued, long-term warming of ocean temperatures and more extreme warming events due to climate change."
Hunsicker and her fellow researchers used survey data that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration collects every year from designated spots off the West Coast. The surveys are independent from fisheries and do not target squid, but squid kept showing up.
While researchers saw major increases in the squid population in the north, they did not see the same level of increase in California, the squid’s more traditional home. Market squid is a cornerstone of the state’s commercial fishing industry, both in value and in pounds landed.
For Oregon fishery managers, the new study is a useful sort of ground-truthing, confirming what they had started to see in commercial fishing landings in 2016.
In 2020, commercial fishermen off Oregon landed just over 10 million pounds of market squid — more than what was caught in state waters between 1980 and 2016. The fishery had been almost nonexistent in Oregon. Suddenly, fishermen saw dollar signs.
To Hunsicker, the new research provides “a clear example of how changing climate and ocean conditions are impacting marine resources and fishing communities.”
There are limits to what the data collected through NOAA’s surveys can say about the squid, cautioned Brandon Chasco, lead author of the new study on squid and a quantitative ecologist with NOAA.
“The area we are looking at is just a sample of the squid distribution and it’s not even where the bulk of the squid population is,” he noted.
They are only sampling one or two times a year, as well.
“We’re capturing one part of their life history,” Chasco said.
NOAA does not manage squid fisheries — that's left to the states — but the agency does have a broader role to play in ecosystem management.
Market squid are an important part of the marine food web — numerous types of animals eat them. Since the squid feed off smaller organisms, they are an important way for energy to move up through the food chain.
“Just knowing that a forage species that is important to the ecosystem appears to be responding to these large, environmental drivers — that’s important to planning,” Chasco said.
Oregon fishery managers implemented new regulations last year to address the growing local fishery, including weekend closures to try to space out fishing activity on squid spawning grounds.
They will be addressing other concerns and possible future action at an Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission in February. There are still some critical information gaps when it comes to market squid and questions about what a dedicated commercial fishery in Oregon could mean for the animals overall.
But with colder waters now off the Oregon Coast, it isn’t clear what will happen next for the emerging fishery this year. There is no set season for squid, but landings seem to occur more often in the warmer months. No squid have been landed in Oregon so far this year, according to the state.
Greg Krutzikowsky, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, noted that the West Coast is back in a La Nina year, referring to the oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is part of a broader climate pattern and brings cooler conditions.
"It will be interesting to see if there's as much of the resource available for landings off of our coast," Krutzikowsky said. "But things change and things move around and sometimes we're surprised by how things go."
He thinks fishermen will still try for market squid. How much they’ll end up catching is anyone’s guess.