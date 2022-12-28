A taproom and restaurant with craft soda manufacturing and a microbrewery could be coming downtown.
The Astoria Planning Commission on Tuesday night approved a conditional use request for light manufacturing in the building known as the Sunflower Dairy.
The portion of the building proposed for the project has most recently been used as an indoor walking park. The property extends from Duane Street to Commercial Street and is in the middle of the block between 12th and 14th streets.
The application was submitted by Scott Dufreche, of Portland-based EMA Architecture, on behalf of Daniel Salenski, Jan Salenski and David Salenski, who own the property.
Garrett Phillips, a consulting planner for the city, noted that approval would not permit any future manufacturing uses in the space.
"It's specifically to permit craft soda manufacturing and a microbrewery as described in the application in the existing space in this building," he said.
Phillips said the applicant has proposed multiple phases for the project.
The first phase would include the creation of a restaurant, taproom and craft soda manufacturing. The second phase would include the addition of the microbrewery.
The third phase could include residential uses and a potential rooftop deck.
The applicant must comply with the city's wastewater treatment requirements and treat wastewater before it enters the city's system.
Commissioner Sean Fitzpatrick was in favor of the application. Fitzpatrick owns the former J.C. Penney building adjacent to the property.
"It will create new jobs in our downtown and repurpose an underutilized building," said Fitzpatrick, who was elected mayor in November. "And the intended use is similar or complementary to adjacent uses."
Commissioner David Kroening, the president and general manager of Buoy Beer Co., recused himself from the decision.