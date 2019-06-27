Cannon Beach is no closer to figuring out why fecal bacteria readings suddenly spike at city outfalls and in ocean waters, but the state hopes a new round of testing could drill down on the details.
The state already tests waters at Cannon Beach regularly under the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program, but the state Department of Environmental Quality has a draft plan to start analyzing for specific types of fecal matter this fall and through next summer whenever fecal bacteria register at higher-than-normal levels.
Whether the cause for a spike is cow, elk, bird, human or dog excrement, the new test “doesn’t tell you how much, it only tells you if,” said Aaron Borisenko, water quality monitoring manager for the Department of Environmental Quality.
“It starts to give you some idea of what the more likely sources are, and then you can tailor any sort of actions,” he said, adding, “It could help refine what’s going on there.”
The city weathered a one-day health advisory for ocean waters earlier this month.
Last year, after high readings and a health advisory during the summer, city leaders said they had ruled out human sources infiltrating from wastewater treatment infrastructure.
Engineers started to look at whether installing ultraviolet light filters at outfalls or opening up the pipes and exposing runoff to sunlight could be viable options to kill off bacteria before it hits the beach. But the city is not proceeding aggressively with either option at this point.
There are costs to consider. Open pipes would likely require a reconfiguration and usher in other monitoring challenges. City Manager Bruce St. Denis said an ultraviolet light filter system could cost the city half a million to a million dollars. And there’s the fact that the high readings of fecal bacteria seem to come and go at random.
“You’d be spending a great deal of money, but most of the time there’s nothing to treat,” St. Denis said.
Oregon has some of the cleanest beaches in the nation overall, Borisenko said, but Cannon Beach consistently ranks high on the list of concerns.
The nonprofit Surfrider Foundation has tested water at outfalls around Cannon Beach for the past decade and says 25% to 50% of readings have exceeded state standards, depending on the year. The state's beach monitoring program recorded a handful of high readings since 2016.
“We just have a few spots here and there where trouble crops up,” Borisenko said. “(Cannon Beach) is high on our ranking and always will be because of the amount of beach use and because we do get these periodic (bacteria levels above state thresholds)."
Ingesting infected water can result in illness, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
