A new tobacco retail license fee will go into effect Feb. 8.
County commissioners approved an ordinance in January which gives the county the authority to license and inspect tobacco retailers to ensure they follow Tobacco 21, which outlawed the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years old.
The annual fee of $350 will cover the costs associated with education and enforcement.
