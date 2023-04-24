Clatsop Community Action has a new veterans service officer.

Carl Wiley, who was born in Astoria and grew up in Warrenton, retired from a 24-year career with the U.S. Air Force when he accepted the position at the social services agency in February.

Carl Wiley is Clatsop Community Action’s new veterans service officer.

