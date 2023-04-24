Clatsop Community Action has a new veterans service officer.
Carl Wiley, who was born in Astoria and grew up in Warrenton, retired from a 24-year career with the U.S. Air Force when he accepted the position at the social services agency in February.
After graduating from Warrenton High School, Wiley began his career in military law enforcement for the Air Force before transitioning to the Air Force chaplain corps. The work has taken him around the world, from Texas to Korea, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It’s super great to be able to come home and to use everything that I learned in the chaplain corps because in a lot of ways, it’s a social services arm of the Air Force,” Wiley said. “I’ve realized that a lot of what we did there relates to what I do here. So to be able to come home and to do that in service to the veterans of my home county — I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Wiley is tasked with helping the more than 3,500 veterans in Clatsop County navigate the often complex system of obtaining benefits and services through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans service officers help veterans acquire disability compensation, pension, education and death benefits. If a claim is denied, they can also assist with the appeals process.
In 2020, the county shifted the contract for a veterans service officer from a U.S. Coast Guard veteran to Clatsop Community Action with the goal of integrating veterans services with the other work the agency does.
Clatsop Community Action operates the regional food bank and helps provide housing, energy assistance and other critical services to low-income people. Two other military veterans have held the position since the contract was shifted.
Earlier this year, after U.S. Army veteran Josh Davis resigned from the position, County Manager Don Bohn told The Astorian the county was considering providing the service in-house as opposed to contracting it out.
With the contract up for renewal at the end of the fiscal year in June, Bohn said moving the position under the county remains an option, but he does not see a change being made at this time.
“The county and (Clatsop Community Action) are monitoring the program’s workload and performance and will recommend adjustments as appropriate,” the county manager said in an email.
Wiley said that while he has knowledge that translates well, there are aspects of the job that have been a learning curve.
However, he said he has a helpful network, including Clatsop Community Action, which can assist veterans if they do not qualify for a veterans benefit.
Wiley said that aside from helping veterans navigate the veterans benefit system, he also plans to conduct outreach and build relationships and connections with veterans and other veterans service providers.
Wiley, whose office is located at the social services building at Clatsop Community College in Astoria, said he wants veterans to know that they are entitled to benefits or compensation for their service.
“I think it’s important for veterans to understand that, you did it, and your nation is thankful,” he said. “So please seek those benefits.”