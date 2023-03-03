WARRENTON — When Josh Saranpaa heard the Warrenton Community Library was in need of a new director, he was up for the challenge.
Saranpaa, a self-proclaimed “literature junkie,” took on the position last week.
“It seemed like a really exciting possibility and fit for me,” he said. “ … I saw the opportunity and decided to give it a shot. And here I am.”
Saranpaa, an Astoria native, assumes the library’s only full-time position. He replaces Kelly Knudsen, who departed in November after three years in the role.
Prior to landing the job, Saranpaa spent 15 years working at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast near Olney.
Starting as a volunteer at the nonprofit while in high school, Saranpaa said he “quickly fell in love with the work.” He eventually became the center’s executive director after Sharnelle Fee, the group’s founder, died in 2015.
“That was my first love and passion — wildlife rehabilitation at that organization,” Saranpaa said. “It was a difficult decision to make but I’m a firm believer that, especially in nonprofit settings, executive directors should change over here and there for fresh eyes, fresh perspective.
"And also, because that’s all I’ve known since I was 16, I wanted to branch out and get my own new experiences as well. It’s all for the best on both parts, I believe.”
Kari Henningsgaard, an administrative coordinator, is taking over as the interim executive director at the wildlife center while the nonprofit seeks out a full-time replacement.
While Saranpaa does not have work experience at libraries, he believes his background will offer a useful perspective.
“It’s been a big learning opportunity for me and (there is) a learning curve there, but it’s been good,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to put my nonprofit background — nonprofit administration background — to use for the library and help them promote this resource.”
Saranpaa enters the library at a crucial time. In the November election, a 5-cent increase to the tax rate of an operations levy narrowly failed. While the extra money was meant to fund another full-time position, extend hours and boost community programs, the levy is the library’s only source of funding, so its defeat puts the library’s existence in jeopardy.
With the levy expiring in June, the library board will ask voters to extend the existing tax rate in May in order to keep the lights on.
Saranpaa said he is optimistic about the library’s future.
“The library has a lot of good support and I’m really appreciative of all the support this community has shown this library, especially recently,” he said.
The library contains a number of popular programs for young people. Saranpaa said he hopes to help promote and develop programs for the community, particularly by increasing offerings for adults.
He pointed to the library as the “heart of the community.”
“It’s more than just books, it’s learning opportunities, educational programming,” Saranpaa said. “It’s a place to meet with friends and play games and meet other local community members.”