In an effort to make sure everyone pays their fair share, Astoria is looking to make adjustments to the sewage rate structure.
The city’s rate structure is based on volume, but does not take into account the concentration of waste.
Since high concentration waste is expensive to treat and taxes the city’s wastewater treatment system, the new structure would classify users based on concentration.
The shift is part of an industrial pretreatment program the City Council adopted this summer to manage waste from breweries, which produce the highest concentration of waste because of the suspended solids from hops, barley and yeast used in the brewing process.
The program sets limits on the sewage breweries, cideries and distilleries can release into the city’s treatment lagoons.
During a City Council work session on Friday, assistant city engineer Cindy Moore said adjusting the rate structure is the final piece of the program.
“The mission was to come up with a rational, defensible rate structure that conforms with industry practice,” she said.
A resolution that defines the different classes is expected to go before the City Council in January. The new rates could go into effect by January 2024.
The proposed categories are Resident and Commercial I, which include residences and businesses without food service; Commercial II, which include businesses with food service, such as restaurants, hospitals and schools; Commercial III, which include bakeries and grocery stores with meat cutting; and Industrial, which would cover the breweries, cideries and distilleries.
Steve Donovan, of Tigard-based Donovan Enterprises, the city’s consultant, said Residential and Commercial I, which make up 90% of the city’s users, will not see changes in their bill.
The others, he said, will see rate increases proportional to the concentration of sewage.
Donovan said most cities, particularly of Astoria’s size, have moved to similar rate structures.
“It’s inherently fair,” he said. “Everybody is paying the exact same per unit of demand on your sewer system.”
Donovan added that the rate structure incentivizes industrial users to do more to treat waste before it enters the city’s system.
Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. — the two largest breweries in the city — have already developed side-streaming systems, which removes the heaviest effluent before the wastewater is discharged into the city’s system.
Since capacity has been dedicated to existing businesses, new breweries are required to treat wastewater to the level of a residential user before it enters the city’s treatment lagoons.
Under the new rate structure, Moore said a small brewery could see an increase from $360 per month to $496.
A larger restaurant could see an increase from $1,265 to $1,575, she said, and a hotel could see a $900 increase.
A large brewery could see a $1,300 increase, which Moore said could vary depending on how much sewage is pretreated.
The City Council appeared to support the proposed rate structure.
“Essentially, this new rate structure would be saying that those who operate butcher shops, bakeries and dining facilities have essentially been getting a pretty good deal over the years,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. “Because they’re charged at the same rate as folks who really only have a toilet that’s discharged into the sewer system, and don’t have any other product like yeast product that’s creating issues.
“So this is just bringing that into alignment.”
Jones, who did not seek reelection in November, said the resolution will be a policy choice for the new City Council.
“The policy choice the next council will face ... is whether or not to have a more rational, defensible and equitable system of rate structure or to have the Residential and Commercial I customers continue to subsidize the costs that are created by the Commercial II and Industrial users,” he said.
“My personal view would be that it’s more rational, defensible and equitable to have a system that actually accounts for, if not actual usage of a business, at least usage of the category of business.”