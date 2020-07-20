Traffic was delayed on the New Youngs Bay Bridge on Monday morning due to a crash.
Officials say traffic was slow in the area because the traffic lights at the intersections of U.S. Highway 101 and E. Harbor Drive and U.S. Highway 101 and SE Neptune Drive were at a four-way stop while the Oregon Department of Transportation was fixing an operational issue.
A vehicle was reportedly rear-ended while slowing down for the light.
The crash blocked both lanes on the bridge for about one hour. No injuries were reported.
