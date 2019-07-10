The New Youngs Bay Bridge was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon due to two crashes.
One of the crashes involved three vehicles that slid on the slick highway trying to stop for the other crash.
Traffic was rerouted on both the Astoria and Warrenton sides of the bridge.
The bridge was reopened before 5 p.m.
One person was injured, meanwhile, in a two-vehicle crash in Warrenton.
The T-bone collision happened on Ninth Street and S. Main Ave.
