Major repairs to the New Youngs Bay Bridge on U.S. Highway 101 begin in March.
The extensive repair work is expected to take over two years to complete.
Drivers can expect periodic single-lane closures at night from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. Friday; a complete two week nighttime closure of the bridge in 2021; and nighttime delays during construction. An alternative route is U.S. Highway 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River bridges.
In early March, drivers will notice the contractor building the containment structure that will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction begins. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
Message signs will be posted to warn travelers of the construction and potential delays. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones. For the latest on the project, go to bit.ly/2SnvG1n
