The New Youngs Bay Bridge will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday and Thursday nights.From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will be unable to pass the bridge that connects Astoria and Warrenton.Drivers can take U.S. Highway 101 Business, which passes over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River bridges.