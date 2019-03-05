Jasper Devereaux will be the newest deputy to join the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
He will graduate from the 79th Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class, which is hosted by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, on Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.