Sondra Carr, who runs Weird Sisters Freak Boutique in the Astoria Underground, is exploring a night market on 10th Street as soon as October.
The quarterly Portland Night Market brings together food, drink, cultural and art vendors to an industrial warehouse on the east bank of the Willamette River. The event has continued through the coronavirus pandemic, albeit with limited attendees and vendors.
Carr is reaching out to the organization for help to organize an Astoria variant, depending on the severity of the pandemic. She recently came before the Sunset Empire Transportation District for permission to rent a parking lot at the Astoria Transit Center as part of a larger market between Marine Drive and the Astoria Riverwalk.
“The side of town that the bus terminal is in is sort of becoming a more quirky and creative center of town,” Carr said. “And so, I’ve been talking with some of the other businesses in the area about things that we could do to pull more people who are interested in that sort of thing down to our side of town.”
Carr runs her boutique in the Astoria Underground, a mall in the basement of the Sanborn Building on the corner of 10th Street and Marine Drive. The mall, modeled by late artist Michael Foster to look like an old Astoria streetscape, has attracted an eclectic group of businesses, including Carr's shop, Kit's Apothecary, the gift store Foragers and Astoria Barber Co.
Four art galleries have opened in the Sanborn Building along 10th Street, including Paul Polson Gallery, Angi D Wildt Gallery and West Coast Artisans. Artist Jill McVarish is rebranding the Secret Gallery, which closed earlier this month, into The McVarish Gallery + Secret Gallery Printing.
“The businesses in this area, on that outskirts of town, have such a hard time getting people down there, and establishing the area as part of the downtown,” Carr said.
Carr said the night market could include food carts and some sort of small-scale acoustic live entertainment. She doesn’t expect attendance to reach levels seen at the Astoria Sunday Market, which can draw large crowds. The Freak Show, a circus and interactive art exhibit held by the Secret Gallery in spring 2019, drew between 400 and 500 people, she said.
The night market would coincide with Second Saturday Art Walk. But Carr said it would bring a new demographic into town, accentuating rather than taking away any foot traffic from galleries.
The transit district's board gave tentative approval for Jeff Hazen, the district's executive director, to negotiate a parking lot rental for a night market. Some board members expressed concern that October could be too soon, depending on any surges with the virus.
Carr, who still needs a right-of-way permit from the city, said the October date is preliminary and could be postponed to a subsequent market in July. Hazen said that if the market went forward, there would be transit staff on hand enforcing mask requirements.