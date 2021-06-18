A ninth Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority described the person as an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on April 11 and died at home on June 1. No other information was immediately available.
The health authority has recorded 1,044 virus cases in the county. Twenty-five were hospitalized and nine have died.
The county has not updated its virus information hub to reflect the death and new cases reported by the health authority since Tuesday.
As of Friday, the health authority has reported 206,299 cases and 2,750 deaths from the virus statewide.