Fireworks are prohibited in state parks and beaches, including on the Fourth of July.
Officials say fireworks can hurt people, cause wildfires and create litter and debris.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the best ways to prevent wildfires is safely building and extinguishing campfires.
"This is critical now more than ever, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a revenue shortfall means fewer rangers are available to patrol and respond to incidents," Chris Havel, the department's associate director, said in a statement.
