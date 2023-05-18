Justin Noggle

Capt. Justin Noggle, the new commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, salutes Capt. Scott Jackson at a change of command ceremony in Portland on Thursday.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee

Capt. Justin Noggle is the new commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.

In a change of command ceremony on Thursday in Portland, Noggle relieved Capt. Scott Jackson.

