The slate of nominees to replace state Sen. Betsy Johnson will be chosen at a convention at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Johnson, a Scappoose Democrat, resigned earlier this month from the Senate to focus on her independent campaign for governor.
Precinct committee people for the Democratic Party in Senate District 16 will convene to hear the candidates speak, then vote on their preferences.
The list of candidates will be narrowed down to three to five names that the party will submit to the Oregon Secretary of State on Tuesday.
State rules require that the names be submitted 20 days from the date of the senator’s resignation. Johnson stepped down on Dec. 15.
At a date and location to be determined, the county commissioners of Senate District 16 will vote to appoint the district’s new Democratic senator to finish out Johnson’s term. The district includes Clatsop and Columbia counties, as well as parts of Tillamook, Washington and Multnomah counties.
The commissioners’ votes are weighted according to the number of registered voters in their counties.
State rules say the appointment must be made within 30 days of Johnson’s official resignation — in this case, by Jan. 14.
The deadline for candidates to file the required paperwork with the Democratic Party of Oregon is noon on Sunday.