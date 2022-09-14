A newly formed nonprofit serving the Hispanic community hopes to fill gaps in services.

El Centro NW, which serves people in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington state, wants to provide access to resources ranging from tax help to GED preparation classes.

Tax preparation

El Centro NW will help with income tax preparation and other services.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.