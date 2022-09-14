A newly formed nonprofit serving the Hispanic community hopes to fill gaps in services.
El Centro NW, which serves people in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington state, wants to provide access to resources ranging from tax help to GED preparation classes.
Fernando Rodríguez Casillas, the nonprofit’s vice chairman, said filling those gaps was one of the biggest motivators for launching the nonprofit.
“When people notice that some sort of services are no longer (offered), they continue looking for them,” he said.
Rodríguez was a co-founder and former board member of Consejo Hispano, an Astoria-based nonprofit that does outreach in the Hispanic community across the region. He and other board members stepped down last year after expressing frustration with the nonprofit’s board and its former executive director, Jenny Pool Radway.
Rocío Lizárraga Simmons, the president of El Centro NW and a former board member of Consejo Hispano, said the nonprofit’s goal is to fill gaps and partner with agencies like Consejo Hispano.
“We would like to be able to collaborate with Consejo Hispano and maybe do things together where we can be stronger and more united,” she said. “Even if there was past history, and we left because we were in disagreement with certain things, we want to leave that in the past. We’re hoping to move forward and focus on helping the community and that’s it.”
In Clatsop and Pacific counties, census figures show Hispanics make up about 10% of the population.
Rodríguez said one of the greatest needs is income tax preparation services. He said he is not aware of anyone on the coast that provides the service and speaks Spanish.
The nonprofit recently collaborated with Pacific County Immigrant Support and secured a grant to help people prepare income taxes and provide education around taxes.
Rodríguez said the nonprofit also wants to support Spanish and English literacy and hold classes on topics ranging from health to the economy.
The nonprofit wants to promote Hispanic culture through baile folklórico — Mexican folk dance — workshops and events.
The nonprofit leaders also want to encourage participation in leadership on school boards, local governments and other civic organizations.
Lizárraga Simmons said advisory groups will be created to serve as a bridge between the nonprofit and the Hispanic community. She said the groups would meet regularly to suggest services and help organize fundraisers.