A new Astoria nonprofit hopes to partner with the city in running Sprouts Learning Center, one of Clatsop County’s larger child care facilities.
The city-run day care program serves about 30 children and operates at an unsustainable loss of around $25,000 a month. With a desire to transition into a public-private partnership, the city in October requested proposals. There were no responses by the December deadline, but in the days following, an interested group approached the city.
Trudy Van Dusen Citovic, a co-owner of Van Dusen Beverages who serves on the Clatsop Community College Board, is one of the people behind the newly formed nonprofit, Clatsop Promise.
Citovic said several people started discussing a potential nonprofit solution after learning about the city’s request for proposals.
If the city maintains and owns the facility, a nonprofit can focus on raising funds to operate, Citovic explained. With a partnership, there is no need to force a profit out of child care, she said, and a nonprofit can allocate more funds than the city could reasonably justify relative to the rest of its budget.
“There’s no way child care is ever going to be profitable,” Citovic said. But she views the service as a utility, similar to a library. It’s “never going to be profitable, but it’s the right thing to have in your city,” she said.
The group behind the idea has grown, Citovic said, and while the concept is still in development, the nonprofit hopes to have a proposal to the city by the end of January.
The day care, run by the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department at the Astoria Recreation Center, has become increasingly taxing on department staff.
The center relies heavily on lower-paid, part-time labor, which has been especially challenging to hire and retain during the coronavirus pandemic.
In November, the day care closed its prekindergarten classroom due to a lack of staff, impacting nine children.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director, said he is curious to see the proposal from Clatsop Promise. But even if the city does not find a partnership, there are no plans to discontinue the service, he said.
“We’re just trying to look at ways that we can continue to support child care resources in the area, and then also be able to do the other obligations and items the parks department also offers to the community,” Dart-McLean said.
The center opened nearly a decade ago because of the need for child care in the community. The day care still serves as a vital resource as child care options in the county remain scarce. It is also one of the few centers of its size on the North Coast that provides care for infants.
Through a partnership, Dart-McLean hopes the city can support a child care service by removing common burdens like the cost of rent.
He said the city will work with an entity on whatever other support is needed to start and maintain longevity.
“Because that’s really important,” Dart-McLean said. “We don’t want to start anything that then falls apart and results with people losing care suddenly.”