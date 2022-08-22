An Astoria nonprofit hoping to create affordable housing downtown is looking to the city to help close a funding gap.
Congregants at First Presbyterian Church purchased a former hotel building on Marine Drive in 2019 with a plan to renovate and provide housing.
The church group, now a nonprofit called Copeland Commons, has been discussing a partnership with Innovative Housing Inc., the Portland nonprofit that renovated the former Waldorf Hotel next to City Hall into the Merwyn Apartments.
Andy Davis, a board member of Copeland Commons, told the City Council during a work session Friday that he expects a development agreement with the nonprofit will be signed in the coming weeks.
He said the group intends to apply for low-income housing tax credits to help complete the project.
Funding gap
Davis said that while the details and costs are still estimates, the group appears to have a funding gap of about $1.5 million. He said partners like the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization are willing to help, but that the group needs to secure investments from additional sources before breaking ground.
“There’s some urgency on our part to get help with that,” Davis said, noting that the group has been sitting on the property for some time and wants to apply for state funding in the spring.
He said Bill Van Nostran, the pastor of First Presbyterian who spearheaded the effort to buy the property, has announced plans to retire at the end of the year.
“I’d like to see us move ahead in definitive ways before that happens,” Davis said.
Davis said the building, which used to serve as a boarding house, is blighted and would essentially need to be gutted and rebuilt. He said Copeland Commons also owns the empty lot to the east, where they plan to build a second, attached building.
Together, the two buildings could provide more than 60 units targeted for people who earn between 30% and 80% of the area median income, Davis said. Most would likely be studio apartments and the others would be a mix of one and two-bedroom units.
“One of the reasons (Innovative Housing) is interested in the project is because the Merwyn is a small enough footprint and housing development that it’s hard for them to support management and maintenance staff on a full-time basis,” Davis said. “And they’re expecting that if they are controlling two buildings in the downtown, the Copeland and the Merwyn, that they would be able to have full-time staff for those positions and it would make managing both of them much easier.”
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said the property is located within the city’s Astor East Urban Renewal District and that he has had discussions with Davis about the project.
He said that if the city were to engage with the project, it would need a lot more information. However, he added that infrastructure upgrades are the bread and butter of urban renewal projects.
“It’s the case probably with all of you. I moved to Astoria 1982 and the State Hotel, as we called it, was empty and blighted then,” Benoit said. “And it’s in the same condition, probably a little worse, today.
“Given the council’s goals for affordable housing, given the fact that this is such a long-standing blighted building that could be refurbished, I couldn’t imagine that this council or a future council wouldn’t have interest in being a participant at a reasonable level depending on what the resources are and what the needs are.”
The City Council unanimously supported exploring how the city could support the project.
“The opportunity to have people living there as members of our community, as opposed to becoming, for example, short-term rentals — yeah, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Mayor Bruce Jones said.
‘Gun-shy’
Unlike the workforce housing proposal the city considered and rejected at Heritage Square, a city-owned property downtown, Copeland Commons is not subject to a public process.
The property is located in the city’s central commercial zone, which allows multifamily dwellings as an outright permitted use, so the project would not need to go before the Planning Commission or other city boards for review.
“I guess I’m still a little gun-shy from the Heritage Square process,” City Councilor Tom Brownson said. “Once again, if people stood up and said, ‘Well, we just don’t want low-income people living in our downtown and so we’re going to show up and we’re going to put up a fight where the city has an opportunity to shut it down.’ You know, how are we going to respond to that?
“We need the housing, it’s another opportunity, and we should do everything we can to help them. So if it doesn’t have to come in front of the council that just makes it better as far as I’m concerned.”
City Councilor Tom Hilton noted the property was traditionally used as housing.
“If our citizens do object to this, then they’re kind of ruthless because this is an organization who’s taking incentive to improve something,” he said.
“I think they know what they’re getting into. They saw what happened over here. And I support it.”
City Councilor Joan Herman said she is excited about the project, especially the potential involvement of Innovative Housing.
“Because they did a beautiful job restoring what had been a very, very decrepit building — the Merwyn — into a very livable space for a number of people who could not afford to live elsewhere,” she said. “So we need to move forward with doing whatever we can to bring affordable housing to Astoria.
“Even with this building, even with the Owens-Adair, we still are going to be in short supply. So we can’t be looking back and worrying about what might happen as far as public outcry goes. We just need to move forward with this very positive project. So I for one would support dedicating some urban renewal dollars toward the project.”
City Councilor Roger Rocka echoed Benoit’s comments.
“And that is that this project really has appropriate use of (urban renewal) funds written all red in bright neon,” he said. “So I certainly support it as well.”