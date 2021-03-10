People interested in a sneak peek of the nearly finished Merwyn Apartments will get a chance to look inside this week.
Innovative Housing Inc., the Portland nonprofit that purchased the neglected former hotel next to Astoria City Hall and turned it into affordable apartments, is offering tours Wednesday though Saturday.
Tours will occur between noon and 5 p.m. each day. Each tour slot is limited to handful of people
Once complete, the Merwyn Apartments will provide 40 units, most of which are set aside for lower-income residents. The nonprofit is in the middle of reviewing around 24 applications and people are still encouraged to apply.
Julie Garver, the housing development director for Innovative Housing, hopes to begin moving tenants in next week. Once tenants arrive, the nonprofit will not be offering any tours to the public to keep things safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If folks want to get in and see the building, now’s their chance,” Garver said.
To reserve a spot on a tour, call Garver at 360-635-1216, or email her at jgarver@innovativehousinginc.com