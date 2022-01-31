An Astoria nonprofit that formed late last year in the hopes of partnering with the city on child care is stepping back.
Sprouts Learning Center, a city-run day care program, serves about 30 children and operates at an unsustainable loss of around $25,000 a month. Since it is one of Clatsop County’s larger child care facilities, the city is determined to keep it running while making operations more sustainable.
The city in October requested proposals from organizations interested in a public-private partnership. There were no responses by the December deadline, but in the days following, an interested group approached the city and formed into the nonprofit Clatsop Promise.
Trudy Van Dusen Citovic, a co-owner of Van Dusen Beverages who serves on the Clatsop Community College Board, is one of the people behind the nonprofit. She had hoped that through a partnership, the nonprofit could focus on raising funds to operate while the city continues to own and maintain the facility.
“We did a bunch of digging into the financials and the shortfall we found, even with the assistance the city was willing to provide on rent, was just too much for a new nonprofit to expect to overcome in the near term,” Citovic said in a text message. “And this was confirmed by our contacts in the philanthropy world, especially given that there is not a family income or need-based element for admissions.”
Citovic said the nonprofit estimates the child care program would need an additional $300,000 to $400,000 per year.
She said while the group is stepping back for now, “we are waiting in the wings to help in any way we can as the future of Sprouts becomes clearer.”
Jonah Dart-McLean, Astoria’s parks director, said the city plans to discuss how to move forward with the City Council during a work session later this month.
“(We) just need to get more discussion with council on where their priorities are and how we can best offer the existing services we have in place with the resources we have,” he said.
The day care, run by the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department at the Astoria Recreation Center, has become increasingly taxing on department staff.
The center relies heavily on lower-paid, part-time labor, which has been especially challenging to hire and retain during the coronavirus pandemic.
After opening nearly a decade ago because of the need for child care in the community, the day care still serves as a vital resource in the county. Child care options on the North Coast remain scarce, and the center is one of the few of its size that provides care for infants.