The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association has received a $20,000 grant from the state Heritage Commission to help with construction of the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park.
"We encourage the documentation, preservation and exploration of all aspects of Oregon's heritage,” Kuri Gill, coordinator of the state’s heritage grant program, said in a release. “Our goal is to support organizations of all sizes all over the state in their valuable work.”
Fundraising for the park now totals more than $660,000, with a goal of $1.2 million. Judi Lampi, the chairwoman of the park project’s board, said in the release she hopes the grant encourages other donors to come forward.
