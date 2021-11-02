Last year, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic wrapped around Buoy Beer Co.'s Czech Pils cans, which were downgraded to plain silver sheathed in a label rather than printed branding.
“It was really hard to source raw materials,” said David Kroening, Buoy Beer's president. “(We were) just barely trying to get enough raw materials in place to keep beer flowing.”
Supply shortages were among several blows to the Oregon craft beer industry during the pandemic. The biggest, however, came when bars and restaurants shut down draft beer sales.
Overall, the state saw a 22% decrease in sales between 2019 and 2020, with brewers selling around 300,000 fewer barrels, according to data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Despite the statewide decline, Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer sold more barrels of beer during the pandemic than before, making the North Coast stand out during a tough year for the industry.
Among more than a dozen breweries with a similar barrel output, less than half increased sales during the pandemic.
It came down to a quick shift of focus from draft sales to packaged beer.
“As a state, the craft beer industry was hit pretty hard last year. It was fully dependent on how quickly a brewery could pivot,” said Christina LaRue, the executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild.
Selling beer on draft takes less packaging, and is less time-intensive to produce, which Kroening said impacted Buoy Beer's production.
“That's where all craft brewers had a rough time both from the on-premise stuff closing down at their own locations to draft beer. So while we had an increase in volume, it all shifted into cans and we didn't sell very much draft,” Kroening said. “Volume was there, but not the same revenue or profitability.”
Both Fort George and Buoy Beer sold more beer, but made less money because canned sales bring less revenue. But increasing volume was still a good direction, LaRue said.
“I wouldn’t say that it was huge growth,” she said. “But anyone who had growth last year, by the end of the year, it’s amazing. Because so many did not.”
Fort George saw 9% growth in barrels sold, according to founder Chris Nemlowill.
“We were one of the first breweries in Oregon to put beer in cans, and really lean into it. And so we've been canning for quite a while. We were just set up in a way that we were able to pivot towards putting everything in cans,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Fort George’s sales were around half in cans and half in draft. He said they were lucky to have recently expanded into the Astoria Warehousing property on the riverfront, where they had the storage space to shift almost entirely to canned sales.
“We definitely did take a hit, though, because our revenue was way down in 2020 versus 2019, because when we sell cans of beer to grocery stores it’s just a lot less revenue than selling beer on draft,” Nemlowill said. “And really, we like to have our beer served and in bars and restaurants.”
Nemlowill said that with restaurants, including the downtown Astoria taproom, back open, Fort George is returning to pre-pandemic sales numbers. He added that it’s nice to see customers in-person again.
“That's really exciting for me, because that's really the reason that I got into this industry," he said. "To create a community gathering space.”