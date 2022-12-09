Boneyard Ridge
Ferns and other vegetation grow along a road near the Boneyard Ridge Habitat Reserve.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

SEASIDE — The North Coast Land Conservancy has started restoring a 40-acre parcel of former timberland.

The land is one section of 340 acres the nonprofit purchased in 2016, known as Boneyard Ridge Habitat Reserve.

The Boneyard Ridge parcel was significant for the North Coast Land Conservancy because it closed the gap between the Circle Creek Habitat Reserve and the Elmer Feldenheimer State Natural Area adjacent to Ecola State Park.

