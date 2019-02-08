A 21-year-old North Coast man has been indicted for allegedly raping two women and attempting to sexually abuse another woman at local get-togethers.
Parker Philip Whitsett is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
Whitsett is accused of having sex with a woman who was unable to consent while she was unconscious and under the influence of intoxicants at a get-together in December 2017.
Whitsett allegedly had sex with another woman while she was unconscious at different gathering in November .
He attempted to make sexual contact with another woman who was unable to consent at the same get-together, according to court documents.
