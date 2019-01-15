North Coast residents are invited to the North Coast Tourism Studio’s Community Kickoff event.
The event is the culmination of a year and a half of workshops aimed at making tourism more environmentally and economically sustainable in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
Participants will share their vision for tourism on the coast developed through the program and present how they plan to bring those ideas to fruition.
The event begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at The Loft at the Red Building in Astoria. Tickets are $10.
