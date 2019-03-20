The North Coast Watershed Association is hosting a riparian restoration project along the banks of Bear Creek in Svensen on Friday.
Volunteers will plant potted trees and shrubs in predug holes on the riverbank.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackberry Bog Farm on Old Highway 30.
Participants are asked to bring garden gloves, a pocket knife, rain gear and a lunch. Snacks will be provided.
