The executive director of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has resigned and a private contractor will take over the housing choice voucher program, a significant change in management to an agency that provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
No information about the reason for Todd Johnston’s departure as executive director was publicly released. The housing authority’s board approved a resolution Thursday allowing Nina Reed, the board chairwoman, to act as the interim executive director while the board searches for a replacement.
Reed and Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents Clatsop County on the board, declined to comment on Johnston’s resignation. He had led the agency for the past decade.
The housing authority was flagged as “troubled” in January by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development following an audit report.
The federal agency gave the housing authority a score of 52 out of a possible 100 points for the fiscal year ending in June 2019. Housing authorities are deemed “troubled” if they score between 0 to 60. Following an on-site review, the score dropped to 7.
The audit report was conducted under the Section Eight Management Assessment Program, which measures the performance of public housing agencies that administer the housing choice voucher program.
The housing authority appealed several of the federal findings. Reed declined to comment on the status of the appeal.
Until April 2018, the housing choice voucher program was overseen by Teresa Sims, the former deputy director who filed a $1 million claim against the housing authority alleging Johnston retaliated against her for reporting his alleged mismanagement and misconduct.
In March, a jury ruled in favor of the housing authority.
Additional claims of misconduct and mismanagement were brought up during the trial, putting a spotlight on challenges within the agency.
Some housing authority employees were notified last week in a letter signed by Johnston that their positions had been eliminated. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Astorian from an employee who asked to remain anonymous.
The letter said the housing authority decided to enter into a contract with Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm, to take over the housing choice voucher program.
“As you know, NOHA has been working closely with HUD to improve the administration of NOHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program,” Johnston said in the letter. “It has been decided that the best course of action at this time is to engage a third-party contractor for that purpose.”
Reed said the letter was only sent to the agency staff that handles the housing choice voucher system, and that they are welcome to apply for employment through Quadel.
“We’ve been working with HUD, and HUD recommended that maybe we get a third party in to really help get this going,” she said.
During the board meeting on Thursday, Wev said she appreciates Reed’s leadership through the transition.
“I really would like to say how grateful I am for the last few months that Nina has just been a terrific leader and I personally just really appreciate all of the work,” she said.
Reed said, “I really want to be here for the staff and bring the energy to them and stand by them and have them build trust in me.”
Finally! This decision is long-overdue. The Board of Directors of NOHA has been asleep-at-the-wheel for years, allowing the agency to drift to ever-lower levels of incompetence and ineffectiveness. I guess it had to hit absolute rock-bottom before the Board awoke from its slumber. After a decade or more of failing to fulfill its mission, it is going to take close to a miracle to turn it around. This might also be a good time for the Board to acknowledge its failures in oversight and, perhaps, step down too.
