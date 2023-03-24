The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has parted ways with its executive director.

Following an executive session Thursday night via Zoom, the agency’s board voted to terminate Elissa Gertler’s contract early without cause.

Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

